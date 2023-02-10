AN ACCESSWAY, a laneway, and a parcel of land in a paddock are some of the 11 properties listed for auction by council to get back unpaid rates.
A total of 39 properties were listed by Tamworth Regional Council in July last year, but the number reduced to 12 in Tamworth, and six in Barraba and Manilla, by early February.
Now, 11 properties in Tamworth are set for auction on March 1.
One listing is a shared accessway at 50 Brisbane Street which could have links to a former city mayor. George Spurin Brown is listed as the person having an interest in the property.
The ratepayer has had an overdue charge of $890.32 for more than five years, and owes more than $5,000 in other rates.
The accessway provides shared access to three properties on Peel Street, and is classified as a dual entryway.
A laneway on Darling Street, and 92.8 square metres on a lot on Back Woolomin Road in Dungowan, join the list of obscure properties up for sale.
Driveways, parcels of land, or laneways, could interest neighbouring properties, Burke and Smyth managing director Gavin Knee said.
The real estate agency is the selling agent for the March auction, and has sold previous properties for unpaid council rates and charges in 2018 and 2014.
A driveway with right of way easements may be attractive to a neighbour with the desire to add the land to their holding, he said, and such purchases have been made in the past.
Bits of land may have been left off a title when properties have changed hands through the years, he said.
"Things get missed, and small titles on rural holdings, or even holdings in and around town have been missed on a transfer from one owner to the other over the years," he said.
"Obviously, those rates have been accumulating."
Mr Knee said the previous auctions of land for unpaid rates were successful.
"We feel this to be no different, really," he said.
"There's been certainly very good interest in most of the properties.
"I would think that they're a very good chance of getting moved along."
Any properties that go unpurchased go to private treaties, the agents work with neighbours and others interested, or it can otherwise be included in the next round of unpaid rates auctions, he said.
As is the case with all auctions, a prospective buyer could make an offer and negotiate with the selling agent, a council spokeswoman said.
"If there is no subsequent sale, council will continue to have an outstanding debt against the property," she said.
"Council will continue to work with the property owner to recoup the funds owed."
Tamworth properties will be auctioned on March 1 at 6pm at the community centre, and the remaining properties will be auctioned at 11am on March 9 at Manilla RSL Club.
Council will retain only the funds it is owed when a property is sold at auction.
