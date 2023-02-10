The excellent defence Henry Smith displayed in compiling 55 for North Tamworth against Old Boys at No 1 Oval last Saturday was duplicated when he spoke to the Leader at stumps.
The Armidale School alumnus, 22, played the straightest of bats to a series of questions.
Any information he chose to divulge was done begrudgingly and sparingly.
Read more:
So, as the sun receded in the west and the sting of a hot day slowly subsided, the slightly built Tamworthian stood next to the cream-coloured picket fence at No 1 Oval and proceeded to say as little as possible.
Batting at No 5, Smith's 55 against Old Boys included eight fours and helped propel Norths to a first-innings score of 250.
"It was all right - wasn't too bad," he said of his highest first-grade score of the season (he has posted two half-centuries in second grade).
Old Boys will resume on Saturday at 0-59 in their first innings.
Smith did reveal that he is a freelance filmmaker specialising in outdoors content.
"It's pretty broad," he said of his work, adding that he returned to Tamworth after working in Tumut and had played for Norths for "a couple of years on and off".
The taciturn batsman also revealed that he played First XI for TAS, and played Kookaburra Cup and Bradman Cup for Central North.
He said very little else - remaining largely impervious to a nosy reporter's probing.
Meanwhile, South Tamworth will start their second innings at Riverside 1 on Saturday after Bective East claimed first-innings points.
The Bulls posted 160 after dismissing Souths for 74.
Bective's left-arm orthodox spinner, Ben Taylor, took 7-20 and then made 59.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.