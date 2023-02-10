The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Norths batsman Henry Smith is a tough interview subject

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated February 10 2023 - 8:10pm, first published 8:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Henry Smith had a day to savour at No 1 Oval last Saturday, but did not want to talk about it. Picture by Mark Bode

The excellent defence Henry Smith displayed in compiling 55 for North Tamworth against Old Boys at No 1 Oval last Saturday was duplicated when he spoke to the Leader at stumps.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.