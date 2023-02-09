The Northern Daily Leader

Santos Festival of Rugby 2023: Harry Wilson named in Reds squad for Waratahs trial

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated February 10 2023 - 11:45am, first published 10:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harry Wilson will line-up for the Reds in tonight's Super Rugby trial against the Waratahs at the Santos Festival of Rugby in Narrabri. Picture Reds Media

Local fans will get the chance to see the boy from Gunnedah in action with Harry Wilson named in the Queensland Reds line-up for Saturday night's Super Rugby trial against the NSW Waratahs in Narrabri.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.