Local fans will get the chance to see the boy from Gunnedah in action with Harry Wilson named in the Queensland Reds line-up for Saturday night's Super Rugby trial against the NSW Waratahs in Narrabri.
After not featuring in the inaugural Santos Festival of Rugby two years ago, Wilson is sure to be a crowd favourite, growing up not too far away.
"I can't wait to play out there," he told Reds Media.
"It's always fun playing footy in the country and somewhere close to home's even better."
The No.8 will be looking to build on a barnstorming performance in their trial win over the Western Force last weekend.
"It was good to start off with a win, and a pretty comprehensive win, which gives the whole squad a lot confidence going into this game," Wilson said.
The Waratahs have had the Reds measure in their two encounters as part of the festival, winning in Narrabri two years ago and then Roma last year.
"We're all really excited because any opportunity to verse NSW is something we always look forward to," Wilson said.
"It's always a bit of a grudge match, and any opportunity to get one over them is good."
Reds coach Brad Thorn has made several changes to the squad that played the Force with Tate McDermott, James O'Connor and Suliasi Vunivalu all set to feature in their first match of 2023.
"It's great to be back in Narrabri this week. We enjoyed our time there in 2021," Thorn said.
"We had a tough hit-out against the Force last weekend. There's plenty to work on which is what trials are about."
The game kicks-off at 7.45pm and will follow the Super W trial between the two sides, which will feature a number of North West products.
