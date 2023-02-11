DEMAND for more doctors has led one GP to swap Tamworth for Gunnedah to help alleviate the burden.
Dr Jawed Poya is one of three doctors who have opened Gunnedah General Practice in a bid to "serve the community".
Dr Poya had been working in Tamworth for five years when he noticed more and more people making the hour-long trip from Gunnedah to see a doctor.
"The demand was getting higher and higher, it's the main reason we wanted to move here," he said.
With years of regional work under his belt, Dr Poya said the main health issues in the bush are skin cancer, high blood pressure, obesity and mental health.
The new clinic offers mixed billing for certain financial situations and bulk billing for children.
The importance of continuity of care is another reason Dr Poya made the move to Gunnedah.
"There is a desperation among patients to have a regular GP," he said.
"I often see the frustration of patients when every time they see a different doctor, they've have to repeat everything over and over again.
"They want somebody to be their GP long-term."
After being open for just a week, Dr Poya said the clinic has received a great response from the community.
"We're planning to live here for years," he said.
"We've got the three doctors to try and see how we can best help the community."
Despite having bookings open for three GP's, Dr Poya said staffing was still a huge issue.
"It's still really difficult for doctors to come from overseas," he said.
"It's difficult to get family here and visas granted, it's a long process."
The new clinic is open for bookings, and is located at 27 Marquis Street.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
