The compliments have flowed lavishly and consistently since Jada Taylor literally burst on to the national stage with a pyrotechnic solo try.
And now, the great Greg Inglis has blessed the 19-year-old Tamworth export with his seal of approval ahead of her Indigenous All Stars debut.
The retired Rabbitohs legend - who has mentored the Indigenous players in the lead up to Saturday's clash against the Maori All Stars in Rotorua - seemingly likened Taylor to his former Maroons teammate Billy Slater.
"She reminds me of Bill - just that quick[ness] off the mark," he told NRL.com, adding that over 30-40m defenders "can't keep up".
"Gone, you know?" he said.
Inglis also spoke to the Sydney Morning Herald while in camp with the Indigenous All Stars, and he once again praised the Sydney Roosters' rising star.
"She's got really good pace and a turn of foot," he said. "The women's game has come such a long way, and it's great to watch with players like Jada."
She's got really good pace and a turn of foot.- Greg Inglis
Since scoring the blistering 109m solo try playing fullback for NSW in an under-19 State of Origin clash against Queensland at Leichardt Oval in June, Taylor has emerged as a new face of the NRLW.
It's likely that Inglis had not heard of her before that life-changing, scorched-earth moment - just like most rugby league followers.
To have praise rain down on her from his lips is a further sign of her dazzling transformation.
"He's my idol," she told NRL.com in Rotorua. "And for him to say stuff about me, I was a bit blown away."
Read more:
Taylor - who prefers to play fullback but has been selected on the wing for Saturday's clash - said the ex-Kangaroo's involvement with the Indigenous side was "awesome".
"He doesn't have to come [and] do this stuff," she said, adding: "Our culture means so much [to him] ... that's why he comes back.
"He gives back. And yeah, he's a legend."
"He gives it though," she added. "He's got quite the mouth. It's pretty funny."
Taylor told the SMH that the Indigenous All Stars now had a move named after Inglis, "because he talked me through how to find a bit more space for myself".
"That was pretty cool," she added. "And I couldn't really believe I was getting coached by one of my favourite players ever."
She continued: "Someone like GI, he doesn't have to give you the time of day. So when someone like him does, it means so much."
Taylor admitted that initially she was "a bit scared" to approach Inglis for a selfie.
"But we're besties now," she added.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.