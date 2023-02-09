TOP SELECTION: 2. SEGUSO (Cody Morgan/Andrew Gibbons; 61kg & barrier 1) -now for the feature and good quality sprint at CL4 level. Very content to be aboard this still learning, but talented home track 5YO who is primed to strike 3rd-up from a softer draw. Missed by a lip in a feature sprint at Warren, first run in the area since being transferred up from Victoria where he took on much tougher company. Was then poorly ridden a mile off the speed here three weeks ago before making up a tonne of ground through traffic. Senior jockey takes over, and from a draw where he doesn't need to settle as far back, only needs clear air from the 400m to run over the top