*Track GOOD 4 & Rail out 3m from 1200m to 350m into a Cut/Away & True the Remainder:
*ALL races carry a BOBS Silver Bonus up to $9625.00
*RACE 1 @ 1.15pm WELCOME JACK PENFOLD 3YO MAIDEN PLATE (1000m) - Set Weights; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 4. LITTLE DITTY (Brett Robb/TBA; 57kg & barrier 8) -we start with an open maiden sprint at set weights on a surface that may slip back into Soft range, but overall should remain on the firmer side. Expecting this emerging 3YO by Outreach to go one better after a solid debut at his Dubbo home where he jumped well and led until being collared in the last bit. Was well backed at double figure odds that day in a race with a touch more depth, and suspect with that extra fitness and back on a smaller tracker, he can break through here
Read also:
DANGERS: 1. *Climate Control; 10. **Seductive; 11. **Truffles
Likely Tempo: Solid to Good
My BET PLAN: LITTLE DITTY to WIN & Trifecta: 4,10,11/1,4,10,11/1,4,10,11
*RACE 2 @ 1.50pm TAMWORTH CUP APRIL 21 COUNTRY BOOSTED MAIDEN PLATE (1600m) - Set Weights; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 12. KAISA (Lou Mary/Aaron Bullock; 57kg & barrier 8) -still with the maidens at set weights, but out to the mile, and again there's a few chances. Like this progressive and hard fit 4YO mare by Zebedee who is ready to break through. Went close in provincial company three starts back before failing to run on in Soft 7 ground when stuck in the worst part of the track. Bounced back when ridden quieter, flooding home to miss by a head at this track three weeks ago, and top jockey sticks like glue. The one to beat!
DANGERS: 1. *All I Have; 5. *My Diamond Boy; 6. *Tropic Sands; 13. **Suva May
Likely Tempo: Reasonable to Solid
My BET PLAN: KAISA to WIN & Quinella: 12 and 13
*RACE 3 @ 2.25pm HAWKK FACILITIES MAIDEN HCP (1400m) - Min Weight 56kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 2. CRAZY ABOUT YOU (Stirling Osland/Aaron Bullock; 59kg & barrier 4) -Tricky contest here for the maidens in a race with little depth. Settled on this ex-Randwick 3YO by Pierro who resumes for only his second career start for a new country stable. Didn't fire in heavy ground against deeper opposition early last spring, and was immediately spelled. Had two improving city trials up to 1045m last month before being transferred to this region, top country hoop being booked is a big pointer, and drawn to get a handy trail
DANGERS: 3. **Olivia's Spirit; 9. *Cargo; 10. *Charge Extra
Likely Tempo: Solid
My BET PLAN: CRAZY ABOUT YOU to WIN
*RACE 4 @ 3.05pm CONCRETE INDUSTRY SUPPLIES BENCHMARK 58 HCP (1600m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 8. POET LAD (Craig Martin/Grant Buckley; 57.5kg & barrier 3) -back out to the mile in what is seemingly a moderate & even battle. Keen on this locally-trained & underrated Lope de Vega 8YO who shoots for a second win from his last three starts, jumping from an ideal draw and on preferred firmer ground. Led all the way for an upset win at big odds in similar grade two starts ago, before being ridden from behind in weaker grade and missing by a whisker. Has always had more to offer than his strike rate suggests, and with significant weight relief going back up in class, and senior country jockey taking over, he's well placed
DANGERS: 1. *Fight On Shades; 2. *Hardyo; 4. *The Difference; 6. **Sure Strategy
Likely Tempo: Reasonable
My BET PLAN: POET LAD Each Way & Box First Four: 1,2,4,6,8
*RACE 5 @ 3.40pm TAMWORTH TILT TRAYS MAIDEN PLATE (1200m) - Set Weights; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 7. MIKE (Tracey Bartley/Serg Lisnyy; 58.5kg & barrier 6) -potentially very handy & wide maiden at set weights here; with several hopes. Keen at the value around this resuming provincial-based 3YO by Hallowed Crown. Didn't do much in two runs last prep, but has been given plenty of time & reportedly been working well before a nice 1000m trial at Wyong 17 days ago. Like the decision to run over this trip first-up
DANGERS: 1. **Dumpus; 3. **Barcoo River; 4. *Church Town; 8. *Allande; 10. **Sheza Flyer
Likely Tempo: Solid
My BET PLAN: MIKE Each Way & First Four: 1,3,7,10/1,3,4,7,8,10/1,3,4,7,8,10/1,3,4,7,8,10
*RACE 6 @ 4.20pm COUNTRY C'SHIP FEB 26 H & NWRA PREVIEW - CLASS 4 HCP (1200m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 2. SEGUSO (Cody Morgan/Andrew Gibbons; 61kg & barrier 1) -now for the feature and good quality sprint at CL4 level. Very content to be aboard this still learning, but talented home track 5YO who is primed to strike 3rd-up from a softer draw. Missed by a lip in a feature sprint at Warren, first run in the area since being transferred up from Victoria where he took on much tougher company. Was then poorly ridden a mile off the speed here three weeks ago before making up a tonne of ground through traffic. Senior jockey takes over, and from a draw where he doesn't need to settle as far back, only needs clear air from the 400m to run over the top
DANGERS: 1. **Mr Hussill; 3. *Don'tforgetmonica; 6. *Strelitzia; 7. **Two Ya Got; 10. *Zoffany's Gaze
Likely Tempo: Solid
My BET PLAN: SEGUSO to WIN & Box Exacta: 1,2,7
*RACE 7 @ 4.55pm SHAY BRENNAN CONSTRUCTION CLASS 1 HCP (1400m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 1. SATAY CHICKEN (Cody Morgan/Aaron Bullock; 60kg & barrier 11) --all aboard this smart & lightly raced 4YO by UK sire Iffraaj who is set to go back-to-back at home. Did some work from the gate first-up before tucking in & quickly putting his maiden opposition to the sword three weeks back, and this isn't much tougher. The "Raging Bull" keeps the ride over the same trip, and despite being drawn wide again, he's clear first choice on the menu again!
DANGERS: 3. **Rhythm Is A Dancer; 4. *Salt City; 5. **Silver Scissors
Likely Tempo: Reasonable
My BET PLAN: SATAY CHICKEN to WIN & Box Trifecta 1,3,5
*RACE 8 @ 5.30pm PEEL VALLEY TYRES COUNTRY BOOSTED CLASS 3 HCP (1000m) - Min Weight 55kg; Apprentices Can Claim:
TOP SELECTION: 5. BRIEFLY (Craig Clegg/Grant Buckley; 57kg & barrier 2) -good quality short course battle for this class to finish, although most of the better chances are drawn wide. Like this tough & consistent 5YO local mare by Testa Rossa who has been in and around the money all prep. Has closed off nicely in his last couple here against similar graded opposition, and always performs best when there's plenty of time between starts. Draws to get lovely cover just off the speed, and a senior rider sticks strong
DANGERS: 1. *Career Change; 2. *Transformation; 3. *In Spades; 4. *Small Town; 14. *Two Ya Got
Likely Tempo: Solid to Good
My BET PLAN: BRIEFLY Each Way
**My BEST EARLY BETS:
R3 2. CRAZY ABOUT YOU**
R6 2. SEGUSO*
R7 1. SATAY CHICKEN**
**My BEST EARLY VALUE:
R8 5. BRIEFLY**
**My BEST EARLY EXOTICS:
R2: Quinella: 12 and 13
R6: Box Exacta: 1,2,7
GOOD LUCK
