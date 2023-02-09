The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Rural Referral Hospital takes in new batch of nurses

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
February 9 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlotte Mills and Clare Richardson hit the wards on Thursday after a week of orientation. Picture by Peter Hardin

STARTING up as a nurse at Tamworth hospital was a "no brainer" for Charlotte Mills.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Journalist

Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.