STARTING up as a nurse at Tamworth hospital was a "no brainer" for Charlotte Mills.
The 22-year-old is from Tamworth, so being close to home and the scope of practice offered at a rural hospital attracted her.
"It's such a good hospital to start at, it's rural, but it's at your core of your regional hospitals, and from what I've heard from past new grads and current employees, there's so much support," she said.
"It's amazing what certificates you could do, competencies you can do, that you wouldn't get for years in a city hospital."
Ms Mills is one of 31 graduate nurses and midwives beginning their careers at Tamworth hospital this year.
Clare Richardson, from Gresford, studied on the Gold Coast, but was itching to get back to the country.
"I really wanted to come back somewhere that was rural or regional," the 21-year-old said.
"But that had lots of different specialties and lots of different population groups, so I could still learn and get a heap of broad skills."
The nurses started on the wards on Thursday, after finishing a week of orientation.
It was like a family from day one, Ms Richardson said, which is something metro hospitals don't offer.
"It's more rewarding because you're also a part of the community, whereas you don't really get that in metro centres," she said.
The experience so far has not been without its challenges. The ratio between patients and nurses is "through the roof", Ms Mills said.
"But in saying that, our scope of practice is amazing in rural areas, because you don't have that doctor to just turn to," she said.
"We have to know a lot more, which is a bonus.
"It's just, some of the things you've got to do without the people you need can sometimes be a bit tricky."
Both nurses don't plan on going anywhere else anytime soon.
For Ms Richardson, seeing a patient through their illness can't be beaten.
"You've seen them at their worst and then you see them at their best when they're ready to go home," she said.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
