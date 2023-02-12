The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Community-based sentence for high-range drink driving on Marius Street in Tamworth

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated February 12 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The woman was sentenced in Tamworth court. File picture

A WOMAN will not spend time behind bars after she was handed a community-based jail sentence for drink driving in the Tamworth CBD.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.