A WOMAN will not spend time behind bars after she was handed a community-based jail sentence for drink driving in the Tamworth CBD.
Tamworth Local Court heard Leanne Myree Reading was more than three times the legal blood alcohol limit when she was stopped by police on Marius Street on a November night, last year.
The 51-year-old was handed a 10-month custodial sentence after pleading guilty to high-range drink driving, but will serve it in the community instead of prison.
She was also disqualified from driving for nine months and must have an interlock device for two years after that.
Magistrate Julie Soars found "exceptional circumstances" in the matter, and added an extra condition for Reading to engage in a support program.
A background report into the offending was handed up to the court.
The police facts show officers pulled Reading over while she was behind the wheel travelling along Marius St just after 8pm on November 10.
Officers said they noticed signs of intoxication and she was arrested after returning a positive roadside breath test.
Back at Tamworth Police Station, Reading recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.153, more than three times the legal limit.
According to the police facts, she told officers she drank two or three stubbies of VB beer in a nearby carpark between 5pm and 8pm that evening.
She was the only person travelling in the car when she was stopped by police.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
