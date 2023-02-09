The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Court

Jayden Luke Taylor's dangerous driving charge adjourned, accused of causing passenger's death in crash at Borah Creek, near Manilla

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated February 9 2023 - 7:01pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jayden Luke Taylor has not been required to enter a plea to the charge in court. Picture from file

THE CASE of a man accused of causing the death of his passenger in a paddock rollover near Tamworth has been adjourned for another month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.