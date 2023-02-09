THE CASE of a man accused of causing the death of his passenger in a paddock rollover near Tamworth has been adjourned for another month.
Jayden Luke Taylor has not been required to enter a plea to the charge in court that he was allegedly driving dangerously on the night of June 5, last year, and killed his passenger in crash near Manilla.
The rollover occurred on private property on the night of June 5 at Borah Creek. A man, who was a passenger in the Toyota Hilux, died at the scene.
The case was adjourned again this week in Gunnedah Local Court for a month.
Magistrate Justin Peach adjourned the case for charge certification in March.
Charge certification will see the DPP confirm if it will proceed with the single count of dangerous driving occasioning death by driving in a manner dangerous, or lay a different charge.
The case will then head to a case conference where the Crown and defence will meet to discuss issues in the case, before Taylor is required to enter a plea.
The now 27-year-old was charged by police from the Oxley Crash Investigation Unit after officers launched an investigation in the wake of the passenger's death.
Emergency services were called to Long Arm Road at Borah Creek about 8.15pm on June 5, 2022, after reports a passenger had been seriously injured.
It's the police case that Taylor was driving the Toyota Hilux through a paddock on private property off Mulwarree Road, when he lost control and the vehicle rolled a number of times before coming to land on its four wheels.
One passenger, an 18-year-old man, was not injured, but a second passenger suffered critical internal injuries.
Taylor and the passengers travelled to Long Arm Road to get help before emergency services arrived.
The passenger died at the scene.
Police allege the trio were hunting on private property when the rollover occurred.
Taylor was charged by crash officers in September after a three-month investigation.
