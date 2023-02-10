"I'm based in Walgett, and I travel out through Brewarrina, Bourke, and Enngonia, coming back we've got Weilmoringle tucked in there, through Goodooga, Lightning Ridge, Collarenebri, Pilliga, Coonamble right up to Mungindi, Boggabilla, Tulloona round through Moree, Narrabri, and Wee Waa. That's the area where I work," she said.