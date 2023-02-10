Anne Dennis has travelled a long road to get to where she is today, sitting on the cusp of winning the NSW Woman of Excellence Award.
Born on Namoi Aboriginal Reserve near Walgett, Cr Dennis worked as a teacher for three decades before dedicating her life to improving the educational outcomes of regional and Aboriginal youth.
"It's a long life of experience and work that I've continued across rural, remote, and regional NSW," Cr Dennis said.
When she learned she was nominated, Cr Dennis said she couldn't believe it, even less so when she advanced to become one of five finalists.
"I was quite humbled," she said.
As one of nine councillors for the NSW Aboriginal Land Council, Cr Dennis' work takes her all over the North Western Region.
"I'm based in Walgett, and I travel out through Brewarrina, Bourke, and Enngonia, coming back we've got Weilmoringle tucked in there, through Goodooga, Lightning Ridge, Collarenebri, Pilliga, Coonamble right up to Mungindi, Boggabilla, Tulloona round through Moree, Narrabri, and Wee Waa. That's the area where I work," she said.
She said a lot has changed in her community, especially as many economic opportunities from seasonal work her family used to rely on, have dried up.
Despite the challenges, Cr Dennis said her main inspiration is the work she sees other people put into their neighbourhoods.
What's heartening is how people come together in a crisis. When there's flooding, or during COVID, communities are so resilient in working together around those essential needs- Councillor Anne Dennis
After completing a Bachelor of Education at Charles Sturt University Bathurst, Cr Dennis would pursue a career in teaching, along the way becoming a life member of the NSW Aboriginal Education Consultative Group (AECG) and President of Walgett Local and Northwest Regional AECGs.
She advocates for educational reform to support Aboriginal students at school, as well as land rights for Aboriginal communities across all of NSW.
Cr Dennis is currently serving her third term as a councillor for the NSW Aboriginal Land Council North Western Region, and has held the positions of Deputy and Chairperson over previous terms.
The council website describes her as someone "dedicated to maintaining and enhancing Aboriginal culture, identity and heritage".
Another local finalist for the 2023 NSW Women of the Year Awards is Attunga's Grace Salkeld, who is up for the The One to Watch Award.
The One to Watch Award recognises girls and young women aged seven to seventeen who demonstrate courage, strength, determination or kindness to support those around them.
Winners will be announced on Thursday, March 9 at the 2023 NSW Women of the Year Awards Ceremony at the International Convention Centre, Sydney and livestreamed online.
The awards are part of NSW Women's Week, which runs from Monday, 6 March to Sunday, 12 March.
New journo at the Northern Daily Leader, originally from Austin, TX, now living in Tamworth and ready to cover the local beat!
