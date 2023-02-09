The Northern Daily Leader
Fire destroys two houses in Balo Street in Moree as police investigate suspicious late-night blaze

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated February 9 2023 - 3:35pm, first published 3:30pm
TWO houses have been destroyed by a late-night fierce fire despite every effort from crews to stop the blaze from spreading.

