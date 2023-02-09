TWO houses have been destroyed by a late-night fierce fire despite every effort from crews to stop the blaze from spreading.
New England police were conducting patrols when they spotted the fire at a Balo Street home about 11pm on Wednesday and raised the alarm.
Fire and Rescue NSW were alerted to the blaze and rushed to the scene to find flames leaping from the weatherboard structure.
The fire took hold of one home and quickly spread, as crews called for back up.
READ ALSO:
"NSW Fire and Rescue and Rural Fire Service attended a short time later, however the fire quickly spread to a neighbouring property and both were completely destroyed," a spokesperson for NSW Police told the Leader.
The Rural Fire Service (RFS) from Moree was called in, along with the Hazmat team and firefighters from as far as Warialda and Ashley.
"Crews in breathing apparatus conducted search and rescue and carried out firefighting and fire protection operations," a Fire and Rescue NSW spokesperson said.
"The fire originated in a single dwelling and quickly spread to the adjoining dwelling before being bought under control.
"Fortunately, due to the efforts of fire crews the adjoining dwellings were able to be saved with only minimal damage."
No one was injured in the incident but the fire is being treated as suspicious while inquiries continue into what sparked the blaze.
"Police have commenced an investigation into the cause of the fire which is unknown at this stage," the NSW Police spokesperson said.
The area was cordoned off and declared a crime scene with investigations continuing on Thursday to find witnesses.
It was the second housefire this week in Moree after an already damaged home caught fire on Monday night.
Fire and Rescue crews backed by Moree RFS extinguished the blaze at the home near Jones Avenue and Edward Street.
Crews said the home was not occupied at the time.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.