RUNNING for cover during wild weather isn't an option for emergency services, but Fiona Bell wouldn't have it any other way.
The 14-year veteran of the State Emergency Service (SES) has officially taken over as the Tamworth unit's commander. The announcement has just been formalised after a year of wild weather.
She stepped up to fill in right in the eye of the storm last year when the region was hit by back-to-back floods.
"It's a very exhausting job for any member of the SES," she told the Leader.
During that "hectic time" when seven floods swept through the Peel River in Tamworth, last year, and with the city now in the midst of thunderstorm season, Ms Bell is tasked with watching out for those who watch out for everyone else.
"My responsibility is looking after the wellbeing of our members," she said.
"We're a bit of a family, we all look after each other and we're creating a good environment there."
Tamworth's SES unit helped out during the major evacuation of Carroll, last year, when the Namoi River flooded multiple times.
They've been sandbagging, clearing debris, carrying out flood rescues, and responding to calls for help through what has been a wet and wild year.
Ms Bell was at the helm for it all, filling in for the previous commander, before she was named the official new boss.
It runs in her blood, having joined the SES at 17, following in the footsteps of her father, who has been part of the organisation for more than three decades.
"I've never not done this, it's a bit of a family thing for me," she said.
Everyone in the SES has seen the wrath of Mother Nature, and Ms Bell is no exception.
She said one of her first big call-outs early on in her time with the SES was an out-of-area job in the Blue Mountains after a huge storm tore through and wreaked havoc, with a train struck by a tree.
She said another standout was while she was in Blackheath, when she was called to a job where reports a roof had been damaged. She arrived to find the entire thing had been ripped off.
"I still maintain to this day, that roof was not damaged," she said.
"It wasn't on the house, but it wasn't damaged."
Ms Bell has been part of SES crews in Maitland, Glen Innes and Tamworth, balancing duties with work.
"I have a very good team at the moment who want to help out with everything and are all very keen to be there and assist so that makes my job so much easier," she said.
Ms Bell works alongside her deputy commanders, Ann Bartimote and Nigel Johnston, who oversee the operational readiness and training side of things, as well as about 50 volunteers in Tamworth.
She said it's the people that keep her coming back day in, and day out.
She encouraged anyone who wanted to give the SES a go to fill out the form online.
"We are always looking for more people, the more the merrier," she said.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
