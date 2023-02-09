TAKING the step to improve his low literacy skills at age 49 has well and truly paid off for Grahame Neville.
The Tamworth local can add winning the Community Education Student of the Year award to his list of achievements last year, which already includes being on national television, and learning to read.
Community Colleges Australia presented Mr Neville with the award during a ceremony in Sydney on Tuesday, February 7.
His literacy journey began in December 2021, when he had been working as a washroom supervisor at the hospital for 28 years, and wanted to move into a more senior role.
"I balked at promotions and stuff like that, because of my reading and writing," he said.
His place of work contacted Tamworth Community College, and he began one on one, fully funded training once a week, for two to three hours each time.
Mr Neville and his trainer Cheryl Wilson were accepted for the SBS show 'Lost for Words', after he was introduced to it as part of his homework.
"Both myself and my wife sat down and watched it, both bawled our eyes out, because I could relate to everyone in there at different stages of my life," he said.
"Before I started the community college, I wouldn't have done anything like that. But my confidence just grew, and I said, 'why not?'"
He was flown to Sydney for nine weeks to participate in a filmed intensive adult literacy program.
He said he was surprised to receive the national award celebrating the achievements of adult and community education students.
"I'm still a bit shocked about it, but also happy. The last 12 months have been a journey, and it's still gonna keep going," he said.
His goal is to keep learning, and to help others. "Don't be ashamed about not being able to read and write," he said. "You're never too old to start learning."
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
