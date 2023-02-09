The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth and Armidale will host Cinema Under the Stars

By Newsroom
Updated February 9 2023 - 2:30pm, first published 1:00pm
Cinema under the stars is coming back to Tawmworth. Picture supplied.

One of the most beloved community events on the calendar is making a triumphant return to Tamworth, with Newcastle Permanent's Cinema Under the Stars bringing a jam-packed evening of family-friendly fun to Bicentennial Park at 5:30pm on Friday, February 24

