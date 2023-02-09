One of the most beloved community events on the calendar is making a triumphant return to Tamworth, with Newcastle Permanent's Cinema Under the Stars bringing a jam-packed evening of family-friendly fun to Bicentennial Park at 5:30pm on Friday, February 24
The free event includes live music, children's activities and roving acts, with the feature film, Sing 2 (PG, 2021) to begin at sundown.
Tamworth Branch Manager, Julie Callander, said that after three years of COVID-enforced hibernation, there was palpable excitement to be bringing Cinema Under the Stars back.
"Cinema Under the Stars is an annual tradition, it's a date families mark on their calendars and look forward to all summer," said Ms Callander.
"What a brilliant way to bring us together as a community after three interrupted years - sitting together in the open air, sharing a laugh and relaxing to a great flick is just about the best way to spend a sunny evening.
"Pack a picnic, bring the whole family, and get there early to enjoy all the fabulous, fun, free events and activities that help make Cinema Under the Stars such an awesome night!"
Event details;
Armidale - February 25 @ Civic Park: Sing 2 (2021)
