The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Come together, catch up and connect at Crooble Rural Women's Catch Up

February 12 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Letitia Cross from Rural Adversity Mental Health will be a guest at the event. Picture from file/supplied

A DELICIOUS morning tea, skills to take home, and plenty of time for a chat are all on offer at Crooble War Memorial Hall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.