A DELICIOUS morning tea, skills to take home, and plenty of time for a chat are all on offer at Crooble War Memorial Hall.
Rural women are invited to come together, catch up and connect in Crooble on Friday, February 24 from 10 to 12:30pm.
The free event is on the cards in order to inspire rural women, and ensure they have the skills to prioritise their own health despite their busy lives.
A wonderful brunch will be provided along with plenty of time for chatting and connecting with other women.
Along with the delicious food and good chit-chat, there will also be the opportunity to learn some new skills.
Cait Muller from Redwood Nutrition will be speaking on Simple Nutrition for busy women.
Her handy tips will take the pressure off cooking and explain how to make good, healthy nutrition easy.
Kim Mathers from Pure Heaven Massage is all set up to run through some self maintenance massaging tips, that can be utilised by women on their own at home.
Attendees will also have the chance to meet Letitia Cross from Rural Adversity Mental Health, which provides health promotion and educational activities to the local community and links individuals with appropriate services.
Other special guests include Chris Connor from HealthWISE, which provides primary health care services in the New England, and Sandy McNaughton from the National Emergency Response Agency to help those affected by natural disasters, including droughts, bushfires and floods, will also be there on the day.
The three guests will all be on hand to answer any questions about the services they can provide.
