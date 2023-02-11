The Northern Daily Leader
Celebrated chef Christine Manfield will feature at the 2023 Moree on a Plate festival in May

By Georgina Poole
February 11 2023 - 3:00pm
Christine Manfield

Moree on a Plate is thrilled to announce that one of Australia's most acclaimed chefs, Christine Manfield, will be a feature of the 2023 festival.

