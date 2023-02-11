An inveterate traveller, Christine has hosted bespoke gastronomic tours over the past twenty odd years to exotic destinations including India, Africa, Bhutan, France, SE Asia, Italy and South America. Since relocating to the Tweed Coast in northern NSW her vision for future travel and food tours has a sharp focus on immersive food and agri-tourism adventures in regional Australia and we're very much looking forward to introducing her to our fabulous local producers at Moree on a Plate.