Moree on a Plate is thrilled to announce that one of Australia's most acclaimed chefs, Christine Manfield, will be a feature of the 2023 festival.
As one of Australia's leading culinary ambassadors, Christine's professional culinary life as restaurateur culminated in three ground breaking, highly acclaimed restaurants, Paramount in Sydney 1993 to 2000, East@West in London 2003 to 2005 and Universal 2007 to 2013.
Moree on a Plate is one of regional NSW's most beloved food festivals, incorporating a diversity of producers from across the region and beyond.
To be held on Saturday, May 13, the festival will also include a range of entertainment the whole family can enjoy, and collaborates with local art galleries and tourism operators to promote a genuine Moree regional experience, spanning across the Mother's Day weekend.
This will be Christine's first visit to Moree, and an ideal introduction to town through its food community - which she describes as the ultimate 'win win'!
"I'm excited to meet avid food lovers of this regional community, seeing another corner of our Australian outback, sharing food experiences and stories, tasting the local produce -food takes you to the heart of the matter every time, engaging and connecting with people."
An inveterate traveller, Christine has hosted bespoke gastronomic tours over the past twenty odd years to exotic destinations including India, Africa, Bhutan, France, SE Asia, Italy and South America. Since relocating to the Tweed Coast in northern NSW her vision for future travel and food tours has a sharp focus on immersive food and agri-tourism adventures in regional Australia and we're very much looking forward to introducing her to our fabulous local producers at Moree on a Plate.
Christine is also an award-winning author, with books including Indian Cooking Class, A Personal Guide to India & Bhutan, Dessert Divas, Tasting India, Fire, Spice, Stir, Paramount Cooking and Paramount Desserts, and will have a range of her books available for sale at the festival.
For more information on Moree on a Plate, see www.moreeonaplate.com.au
