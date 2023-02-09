The Northern Daily Leader
Essential Energy will begin tree trimming at Quirindi in mid February

By Newsroom
February 10 2023 - 10:00am
Essential tree trimming begins to maintain power safety

Essential Energy will soon carry out vegetation management work in Quirindi as part of its routine maintenance on more than 180,000 kilometres of powerlines across 95 per cent of NSW and parts of southern Queensland.

