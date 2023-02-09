Essential tree trimming begins to maintain power safety

Essential Energy will soon carry out vegetation management work in Quirindi as part of its routine maintenance on more than 180,000 kilometres of powerlines across 95 per cent of NSW and parts of southern Queensland.
"Making sure vegetation that's growing too close to powerlines is trimmed back is crucial to maintaining reliable power and community safety," vegetation manager, Mark Daley.
"Essential Energy is committed to doing everything it can to preserve the natural environment, so our specialist contractors strive to preserve the local trees, bushes and streetscapes while maintaining a reliable power supply for the community."
Essential Energy uses directional pruning techniques that remove branches growing towards a powerline and encourage re-growth away from the power network, techniques that are considered best practice throughout the arboriculture industry and are used by most power companies in Australia.
"Trees and branches coming into contact with overhead powerlines pose a serious hazard to people and wildlife. There's also an increased potential for bushfires, damage to property, injury, and unplanned power outages if contact occurs," Mr Daley said.
"We encourage residents thinking about planting near powerlines to check our planting guide to choose the most suitable tree."
Residents can download Essential Energy's Planting Guide fact sheet at essentialenergy.com.au/trees for helpful tips on appropriate species for planting near powerlines or contact 13 23 91 for more information.
Weather permitting, the vegetation program will commence in mid-February.
