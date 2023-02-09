Brendan Jarrett's earliest memory is a cherished one.
And like many of his fondest memories, it occurred at his Kootingal home - the only home he has known in his 17 years on Earth.
"We had a wooden panel in my backyard that me and my dad used to kick the ball to," he said, adding: "We had a little inflatable soccer ball, and we just used to kick that for a few hours each day."
Thirteen years later, in 2022, Jarrett made his first-grade football debut, in a Kootingal side coached by his father, Chris.
Jarrett's football education is now being overseen by Mushies mentor Tim Coates, after he left the Kougars at the end of last season.
"I am pretty excited," the Oxley High year 12 student said of the upcoming season, which begins for OVA when they travel to the coast on February 19 to take on Bellingen FC in a second round Australia Cup clash.
"A few of their players reached out to me, like through Facebook and stuff, and wanted me to come over," Jarrett added, in reference to reigning premiers OVA.
"And then Tim [Coates] said, 'You'll just play first grade for us'. He told me the position [I would play]. And just said, 'You're welcome to join us if you want to.'"
That position is attacking midfield.
Jarrett has not previously played in the Australia Cup, a national competition formally called the FFA Cup. He and some of his mates, who play for rival clubs, followed the Australia Cup draw while in their maths class last week. "And we were, like, all eager for it," he said
Brendan Leonardus Jarrett is the eldest of Chris and Tania's three children. The teen's maternal grandfather was called Leonardus. He passed away when his grandson was in the womb.
The Dutch name "means a lot" to the family, Chris said in a text message.
I've really enjoyed it ... I've made heaps of new friends.
Jarrett said he "couldn't ask for much better" in terms of his upbringing, with his year 6 graduation the most joyous moment of his life. He'd had a great year at Kootingal Public School, and was looking forward to starting high school with a number of his primary school mates.
"I've really enjoyed it," he said of his time at Oxley High, adding: "I've made heaps of new friends."
Jarrett does not yet know what career he will pursue after school. "I wish I did [know] so it would motivate me a bit more," he said.
The young talent's mother is a radiographer at Tamworth Hospital, while his father is a dietician who operates two Tamworth clinics.
He said his father tried to "fix" his diet. "But I eat way too much for his liking."
Sporty. Witty. Understanding.
Jarrett said those three words best described him, while OVA described him as "extremely talented".
