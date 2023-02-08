Australian adults who have not had a booster or a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the past six months will be eligible for another dose from February 20.
This means a fifth dose for those aged 30 and above, or a fourth dose for those aged 18 to 29, though the latter group will also be able to get a fifth dose once six months pass from receiving their fourth.
Priceline pharmacist Muhammad Omar welcomed the news, especially in the face of new coronavirus variants.
"It's great because now we can get the booster for different variants," he said.
Pfizer and Moderna each produce Omicron-specific vaccines, and Priceline pharmacy stocks both.
Mr Omar said he's expecting many people to take advantage of the expanded eligibility because of the timing of the announcement.
"It's been four to five months since most people got their booster shots done, and your immunity begins to wane after five to six months," he said.
He also said people should consider getting a flu shot as flu season will soon be upon us.
As for which COVID vaccine people should get, Mr Omar said he's read papers that suggest the Moderna vaccine activates more antibodies than Pfizer, but the difference is small, and he says any booster is better than no booster.
"It's pretty much personal preference," he said.
He also said he's not worried about keeping enough shots in stock, as he said there hasn't been any problems with supply "since the first round of vaccinations".
