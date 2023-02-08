The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth's Priceline pharmacy is ready to serve, as all adults become eligible to receive COVID booster shots

Jonathan Hawes
Jonathan Hawes
February 8 2023 - 5:30pm
Priceline pharmacist Muhammad Omar. Picture by Peter Hardin

Australian adults who have not had a booster or a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the past six months will be eligible for another dose from February 20.

