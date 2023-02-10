The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

High fire danger ratings across Northern Slopes, Rural Fire Service crews on high alert

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
February 10 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth district Rural Fire Service Inspector Bronwyn Waters. Picture by Peter Hardin

FIREFIGHTERS consider themselves "lucky" this so far summer, but they're still on high alert with temperatures set to soar across the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.