FIREFIGHTERS consider themselves "lucky" this so far summer, but they're still on high alert with temperatures set to soar across the region.
It might be the final month of summer, but things aren't cooling off just yet.
Tamworthians are set to sweat this coming week, with temperatures not expected to drop below 35 degrees for days.
With hot weather on the horizon, the Tamworth district Rural Fire Service is preparing for high fire danger ratings across the Northern Slopes.
High fire danger ratings are in place across Tamworth, Gunnedah and Quirindi until Monday.
District Inspector Bronwyn Waters said residents need to be on high alert, as temperatures heat up.
"Don't be complacent," she said.
It's the second time this month the fire danger rating has jumped to high.
Inspector Waters said during the last high fire danger rating crews had to "unfortunately" remind people about fire safety and restrictions.
"We were at high, which meant that permits were all suspended," she said.
"It's everyone's responsibility to check the fire danger rating. If it's high or above, you are not to light and if something is burning it needs to be put out."
Inspector Waters said crews have been able to get on top of fires "quickly" this summer, after flames were sparked from grass fires, slashers and grinders.
Storm season has also created some problems, with lightning striking dry grass.
"We're always wary for several days after a storm," Inspector Waters said.
"Lightning can hit a remote area and we won't see it pop up until a few days later.
"It's difficult to get it under control once it's started."
Inspector Waters said ahead of the weekend, people should make sure their evacuation plans are in place, they have plenty of water on their property, and all overgrown weeds and vegetation is cleared.
"It will be nice if we can give our volunteers a bit of a break by having members of the public be a little bit more responsible and cautious," she said.
