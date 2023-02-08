Work is under way at Dumaresq Dam, to upgrade and expand the recreation facilities.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall and Armidale Regional Council mayor Sam Coupland did the honours on Wednesday, turning the first sod on the $3.9 million project to mark the start of construction work.
The site will be completely modernised. A new entrance area will be created, along with paved internal roads, and parking, including long bay parking near the upgraded boat ramp and camp site area.
Paved paths surrounded by landscaping will lead to a new low beach wall along the dam foreshore and a new jetty will allow easier access for recreational fishing and swimming in the dam.
Powered camping sites will also be provided for the first time.
"Dumaresq Dam is a picturesque location offering stunning bush walks and is a perfect place for families to paddle safely on the water or to wet a line," Mr Marshall said.
"It's been one of the region's best kept secrets, with so much tourist potential, right on Armidale's doorstep.
"It will be the perfect spot for families to get away for the weekend and for tourist to pull in off the busy New England Highway for some respite, among stunning surrounds.
"The redevelopment will attract bird and wildlife lovers to Dumaresq Dam with a bird hide and additional boardwalks as well as interpretive signage across the popular walking track."
The work is being funded by the state government, with the aim being to attract some 30,000 visitors each year to stay in the area.
Read also:
It's expected 10 construction jobs will be created as a result of the redevelopment and up to 30 new full-time equivalent tourism related positions.
Mayor Coupland said the multi-million dollar upgrade will be a "vast improvement" on the current tired facilities, transforming the dam into a "marquee attraction" for visitors to enjoy.
Local contractor JNC Group Indigenous Contractors Pty Ltd will undertake the work.
Construction is expected to take six months, and the entire site will be closed to the public for the duration.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.