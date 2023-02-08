The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

$3.9 million upgrade under way for Dumaresq Dam near Armidale

By Newsroom
Updated February 8 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Turning the first ceremonial sods of soil today to formally commence work on the $3.9 million redevelopment of the Dumaresq Dam Recreation Area today, Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall, left, Armidale Regional Council Mayor Sam Coupland, Councillors Margaret OConnor, Paul Packham, Deputy Mayor Todd Redwood and Paul Gaddes. Picture supplied

Work is under way at Dumaresq Dam, to upgrade and expand the recreation facilities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.