AT AGE 17 Amy Dufty was told by doctors the surgery they were about to perform would be the last one before a necessary heart transplant.
"I had known for 20 years before the transplant came along that transplant was my final option," she said.
Now, 20 months post-transplant, the 38-year-old has reached out to find people in Tamworth who have been through a similar experience - whether it be cornea, heart, lung, kidney, or a different transplant.
"We all experience things differently, but it also can feel very isolating, because the everyday person can sympathise with us, but they don't grasp the concept of what it's really like sometimes," she said.
Ms Dufty was born with a number of heart defects including congenitally corrected transposition of the great arteries, Ventricular Septal Defect, pulmonary stenosis, and an absent pulmonary valve.
The bottom two chambers of her heart were back to front, and the blood pumping in the left ventricle dropped to five per cent - which means it's "not functioning at all", and as she grew, she had a number of open heart surgeries.
In 2021, her cardiologist transferred her to St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney to go through a 'work up' in preparation for a transplant.
The process included skin checks, bone density checks, a feature of appointment days in Sydney with a psychologist, dietician, and physiotherapist to make sure her body was physically able to cope post transplant.
She was blood tested monthly by Red Cross to ensure the donor was as perfectly matched as possible to minimise the risk of rejection and complications.
"It's an emotional toll to do the work up, and then to be told you're on the list," she said.
"It's a bittersweet moment, you're excited that you're gonna get a chance, but then it's also in the back of your mind that, sadly, somebody will lose a loved one."
Since the transplant, she's had minimal disruptions in her health path, and no major rejections yet.
But her attempts to return to work as an early childhood educator have failed, because her body isn't ready, and she gets badly sick.
She can no longer work in the profession, and she's retraining to be an education support in primary schools.
Members of the Facebook group she is a part of 'Together in Transplant,' are based mainly in Newcastle and Sydney. She wanted to find people close by.
Six or seven people in Tamworth at various stages of being post-transplant, including a woman who donated a kidney to a family member, have reached out with interest.
"Some people like a lot of support, some people like a little bit of support, some people like none," she said.
"But if you ever feel like someone's not understanding you, I'd highly recommend reaching out to a support community that can understand different aspects of transplant."
Join the group online: https://www.facebook.com/groups/704951221175433/
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
