Group 4 has suffered a major blow ahead of the upcoming season after Manilla's decision to withdraw from all competitions due to a lack of players.
The shock announcement followed the club's unsuccessful promotion to first grade last season: they failed to win a game, before forfeiting their final two matches of the season.
"It is disappointing," Group 4 chairman Terry Psarakis told Group 4 Media, adding that Tigers president Pat Carlton "was very honest about the lack of [player] numbers out there".
"Unfortunately, they cannot field first- and reserve-grade sides," he said.
Read also:
Manilla will also not field a league-tag team in 2023.
Psarakis said Group 4 was "rejigging the draw" ahead of the season launch on April 15, with it now an eight-team first-grade competition.
Carlton said the Tigers had been confident of attracting about 40 players for their first- and reserve-grade squads for the coming season, but could lure only about a quarter of that number to training sessions.
"We even had some training sessions in Tamworth, but only had half a dozen turn up," he told G4 Media.
"We're disappointed for the boys who wanted to play," he said.
"[But] by making our decision now, we give those players a chance to get a game with another club this year," he added.
Carlton said the Tigers' league-tag side had also lost players since the end of last season.
It is the second time in recent years that Manilla have withdrawn from a season.
Prior to the start of the 2018 season, the club - who were then in reserve grade only - withdrew due to a lack of players.
The club returned the following year and won the reserve-grade premiership, and then were reserve-grade minor premiers for the COVID-derailed 2021 season.
In the lead up to the start of the 2022 season, Tigers captain-coach Mitchell Doring - who had been reappointed to the role for 2023 - said the side would "give some teams a shock" and would "give some people a shock".
However, they lost all 16 games that year, including the two forfeits, to finish with the wooden spoon.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.