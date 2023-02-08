It was from the depths of despair that Caleb Bergan eventually emerged - bursting into the light while armed with an invaluable life lesson.
When the Tamworth-based oztag player lines up for the Australian Indigenous men's side at the Tag World Cup in Limerick, Ireland, in August, it will be reward for the great resolve he showed to rebound from a serious injury.
And it will be a glorious manifestation of the most valuable lesson life has taught the 20-year-old - and it is this: when you get knocked down, get back up.
That's what Bergan did, after a heavy collision during an oztag match in 2019 left him with a dislocated hip and a fractured pelvis.
The injury prevented him from playing footy for two seasons. As a result, he missed the chance to make his debut for Australia, at the 2019 Oceania Indigenous Invitational Cup in New Zealand.
He also dropped out of school, after failing to complete year 12 at Peel High.
When Bergan returned to sport, his body was not the same. His speed was diminished, and he knew that his childhood dream of playing in the NRL was gone.
Yet he persevered. And in a way, the upcoming World Cup is the shiny reward at the top of a steep hill.
"When you get knocked down, don't let it affect you," Bergan said. "Get up and keep going with life."
That mindset led to the greatest achievement of his young life - making the World Cup squad, he said.
"I'm going pretty good now," the new North Tamworth Bears signing added.
When Bergan heads to the World Cup, he will fulfil a childhood dream - and he will bring his own personal cheer squad with him to mark the occasion.
The apprentice car spray painter will be joined on the trip of a lifetime by his partner, Haylee Slomczewski, and her younger sister Savanah.
Bergan said:
I've always wanted to go to Europe and spend a bit of time there since I was young. So it's gonna be pretty good.
Like Bergan, Haylee has not been to Ireland before. Having the "opportunity to go and watch Caleb represent Australia and his Indigenous culture makes me beyond proud", she said.
Savanah said it was "so exciting to see all the hard work Caleb puts into his sport pay off", enabling him "to have the experience of travelling and playing in another country".
"I can't wait to go along and watch and support him," she added. "We are so proud of him."
A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help Bergan get to the World Cup.
I'm passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I'm genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
