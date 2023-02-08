The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Caleb Bergan to represent Australia at Tag World Cup in Ireland

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated February 8 2023 - 7:09pm, first published 6:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caleb Bergan will be joined at the Tag World Cup in Ireland by his partner, Haylee Slomczewsk (left), and her younger sister Savanah. Picture by Mark Bode

It was from the depths of despair that Caleb Bergan eventually emerged - bursting into the light while armed with an invaluable life lesson.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.