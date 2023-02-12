A WOMAN was given a "big fright" when she ran off the road, narrowly missing a telegraph pole, while more than four times the legal alcohol limit.
Danielle White was handed a 12-month good behaviour order in Tamworth Local Court after pleading guilty to high-range drink driving.
The 34-year-old was ordered to do 40 hours of community service, must stay off the road for nine months then have an interlock for two years, and continue a rehabilitation program.
"It's a very high reading," magistrate Julie Soars said, as she read the details of the offending.
"This offence is a bit of a wake up call ... it's out of character, there's extenuating circumstances."
The court heard White avoided serious injuries when she crashed her car on a straight stretch of road near Kootingal on the afternoon of August 18, last year, after drinking about half-a-dozen beers at home.
"It was a single-car accident involving herself into a telegraph pole," Ms Soars said.
Defence solicitor Garry Johnston said White was trapped when her airbags went off and it was a "big fright" for her.
The court heard submissions had been made previously about the difficult circumstances that led to White being on the road that afternoon after drinking.
Mr Johnston told the court she worked full-time and was engaging in a program.
Ms Soars warned White that if she did it again it was likely she would have to serve jail time.
"We have too many serious injuries on the road," she said.
Members of the public leapt into action to help White after she lost control while travelling north on Back Kootingal Road about 2.30pm.
She drove into an embankment, barely missed a telegraph pole and travelled for a distance in the ditch, according to the police facts.
She clipped the wire brace on the pole and became trapped when the airbags deployed.
Several members of the public stopped to help free her as emergency services rushed to the scene.
The police case was that she was unable to tell officers at the time what had happened before the crash.
Ambulance paramedics assessed her at the scene for chin pain from the airbags, but she did not require treatment in hospital.
White was arrested and taken to Tamworth Police Station, where she blew a blood alcohol reading of 0.210.
Police said she told officers she had consumed six to seven beers at home earlier that day.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
