The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Court

Danielle White sentenced in Tamworth court for high-range drink driving on Back Kootingal Road

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
February 13 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The woman was sentenced in Tamworth court. File picture

A WOMAN was given a "big fright" when she ran off the road, narrowly missing a telegraph pole, while more than four times the legal alcohol limit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.