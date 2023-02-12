The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Lightning Ridge pharmacist Rhonda White celebrates 40 years of business

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
February 12 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rhonda White has been the sole pharmacist in Lightning Ridge for 40 years. Pictures supplied

Rhonda White, owner of White's Pharmacy in Lightning Ridge is celebrating 40 years of service to her community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.