WATERBOMBING aircraft have been deployed in a bid to douse flames from above as firefighters work with property owners to control a blaze burning near Quirindi.
It's one of a spate of grass fires emergency services have been called to across the Liverpool Ranges district recently and the Rural Fire Service (RFS) has urged vigilance.
About 20 firefighters were working with local landholders, backed by waterbombing aircraft, bulldozers and a grader, to bring the Cattle Creek fire under control on Tuesday evening.
The blaze broke out about 45km south west of Quirindi and had scorched at least 50ha of grassland and bush.
No properties were under immediate threat on Tuesday evening but the RFS warned communities along the New England Highway between Quirindi and Aberdeen would continue to see a significant amount of smoke.
"Firefighters will continue to use favourable conditions to work towards containing the fire and will continue constructing and strengthening containment lines," NSW RFS Superintendent Paul McGrath said.
"Heavy plant, back burning operations and aircraft will be utilised across the fireground."
He warned property owners to be aware of the heightened fire risk this season and prepare themselves and land.
"Grass fires can be particularly dangerous because they start and spread quickly, potentially destroying not only homes and stock but also lives and livelihoods," he said.
"Farmers can help prevent fire from entering or leaving their properties by establishing firebreaks around paddocks, homes and other valuable assets like sheds and equipment."
Preparations should also include a fire survival plan.
Emergency updates are available on the Fires Near Me app, the RFS website and by calling 1800 679 737.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
