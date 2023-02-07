SOME TEACHERS are seeing double as kids across Tamworth start big school.
Tamworth Public School welcomed its new Kindergarten students this week, and two sets of twins were part of the crowd.
Georgia and Alice Gribble, and Salina and Sonny Thongkhaolan have already started learning and making friends, but are in the unique position of already knowing at least one classmate - their twin.
Their first day at Tamworth Public School on Monday, alongside their peers, has marked their first step in their schooling journey.
Students have been starting Kindergarten across the region, depending on the school, since last week.
