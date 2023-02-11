BECOMING a member of the Northwest Local Land Services (LLS) board was an opportunity Tamworth's Steph Cameron could not pass up.
Despite finishing up three years as president of the Tamworth Business Chamber in December, Ms Cameron said she was still pretty busy.
But, she was compelled to take on a board role with Northwest LLS.
"It aligns with my own personal passion, and that's for the environment, and the promotion of biodiversity and landscape restoration," she said.
"I think it will be a great way to continue to contribute in ensuring that our landscapes are healthy in the future."
As a board member, she plans to push for better planning, innovation, and to ensure productivity despite the issues climate change presents.
"Climate change is a big risk for the regions," she said.
"Our natural resources need to be looked after carefully. We need to think about how we can use them sustainably.
"Our land, sea, and water, they're not never ending, and we need to make sure that we find the right balance between productivity and preservation for the future."
In her role as Tamworth Business Chamber president, she gained skills in strategic planning, advocacy, ambassadorial roles, and how to work for members.
"I hope to apply those skills and experiences gained from the chamber board position and apply that to the Local Land Services board," she said.
Ms Cameron became the chairperson of Landcare NSW in 2018 after having been actively involved with the organisation in the Tamworth and Northwest region for years.
Her six years as chair will wrap up in the next couple of months.
"Taking on this board role with Northwest LLS is a way I can utilise those skills learned on boards and committees in Landcare," she said.
"I can bring those skills to this board as well. I can do something in my local region, which will be exciting."
LLS North West welcomed beef cattle and lucerne growing property owner Jacqueline Gidley-Baird to the board this month along with Ms Cameron.
Ms Gidley-Baird currently works part time overseeing the governance, HR, marketing and back office as the Executive Officer of Tamworth Regional Landcare Association.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
