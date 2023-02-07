Tamworth Athletics and Little Athletics Club is set for a strong representation at next month's Sport State Track & Field Championships after some great performances at the Little Athletics NSW Region 1 Championships on the weekend.
Competing on their home track, seven of the club's athletes produced record-breaking efforts along with the senior boys relay team.
Isabel O'Connell and Jessi Fotheringham led the way with two records apiece. Both excelled in the distances events with Fotheringham running her way into the record books in the 17yrs girls 800m (2mins 20.76secs) and 1500m (5mins 00.84secs) while O'Connell set new benchmarks in the 13yrs girls 800m (2mins 31.25secs) and 400m (1mins 03.64secs).
READ ALSO:
Matilda Lace also eclipsed the old mark in the 400m in finishing second behind O'Connell.
It was a similar story in the 14yrs boys 800m with Evan Morrison claiming gold in a record time (2mins 07.65) and Jack Kelly also running under the existing record in picking up the bronze (2mins 18.39secs).
Cooper Wilson meanwhile broke the record in winning the 15yrs boys 200m (22.93secs) while Josie Wilkie threw her way to the record in the 15yrs girls shot put (11.53m).
There were countless other podium finishes from the 71-strong team that qualified to compete.
Club president Tim Earl said he was proud of the athletes' "impressive" results against "talented and strong competition" from the around 550 athletes from across the north and north west area that competed, with most achieving personal bests in their respective events.
One of the highlights was the relays with the senior girls also winning gold and their way through to state.
Earl said additional training and practice sessions are now being planned to get the athletes ready for the championships, which will be held at Homebush on March 18 and 19.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.