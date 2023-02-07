Isabel O'Connell and Jessi Fotheringham led the way with two records apiece. Both excelled in the distances events with Fotheringham running her way into the record books in the 17yrs girls 800m (2mins 20.76secs) and 1500m (5mins 00.84secs) while O'Connell set new benchmarks in the 13yrs girls 800m (2mins 31.25secs) and 400m (1mins 03.64secs).