Stunning home, views and lifestyle | House of the Week

"Lomia" is the perfect next step for the family, with a grand modern home on more than 80 hectares.
Families will not be disappointed with the spaciousness and grandeur of the home, which capitalises on expansive views.
Four large bedrooms boast great views built-in wardrobes, ceiling fans and split system air conditioners.
The master suite has a king size bedroom, large walk-in wardrobe, and a high spec en suite with stone benchtops with dual vanities, large contemporary tiles to the ceiling and a spacious shower. The high spec main bathroom features both large bathtub and shower, with the house also offering an additional powder room.
There is both a formal lounge room and open plan living that both capture stunning views over the rolling hills.
The home has numerous split system air conditioners providing the comfort of heating and cooling in every room.
Outside al fresco, overlooking the pool and picturesque views. This architecturally designed home is solar passive offering natural light, and consideration to climate.
The property consists of mostly red and brown basalt soils and approximately 40.5 hectares of established lucerne, 18.2 of cultivation ready for a winter crop and the balance made up of native pastures you get the best of both worlds of having livestock and cropping land.
The recently updated fencing is in excellent condition, ready for livestock and is established with both sheep and cattle yards. Equipped with a solar bore that services troughs in all seven paddocks and three dams your water needs are well taken care of. Offering both a large 30m x 16m machinery/hay shed and a 70-tonne silo all your infrastructure is already in place.
The home provides all the modern comforts and features that you could ask for while still being able to enjoy the rural lifestyle.
Located on Tamworth's doorstep it's a unique opportunity to have acreage while only a 15-minute drive to the CBD. This property provides exceptional space and privacy and ample options for all lifestyle choices.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.