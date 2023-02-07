Since returning to the crease after a more than 20 year absence just over a decade ago now, Terry Cohen has travelled around Australia, pulled on state colours and experienced national championship success.
Now he can add captained against the old enemy to that list.
The Quirindi local will on Thursday have the honour of leading the Northern NSW over 70s in their clash with the touring England vets side at Tamworth's No.1 Oval.
"It is a very special privilege," Cohen said.
Originally named the Waratahs vice-captain, when the captain was unavailable he was only too happy to step up.
"It's a very good opportunity, I'm much appreciative to be in that position," he said.
Cohen has been involved with the veterans for about 11 years after rekindling his cricket passion when a few of his old team-mates from his league days were looking to start up a Quirindi side to compete in the Northern NSW competitions.
"I played local grade cricket until I was 34 or 35, and didn't play again until I was 59," he said.
In the years since the medium-slow change bowler and middle-lower order batsmen has represented, and captained, NSW at numerous national carnivals, led them to two national titles, and captained NSW sides in the Cooper Finlay Cup (annual grudge match with Queensland), among other highlights.
Being played as a day-nighter, the Tamworth game will get underway at 3.30pm and is one of 13 the Poms will play on their tour, which wraps up on February 23.
"They'll be fairly strong, their veterans play a lot of county cricket and play more regularly," Cohen said.
"[But] I'd like to think that we're going to give it a good crack."
"The team that's been selected is fairly handy."
Cohen is joined in the Waratahs side by Quirindi team-mates Mike Morgan and Greg Tideman, and Tamworth trio Rod Radford, Peter Boyd and Tom Kellett.
For Cohen, the game will be a bit of a curtain raiser to another international adventure.
On February 22 he is off on tour to New Zealand with a NSW over-70s veterans side.
What promises to be a great trip, they will play six games across 14 days.
Tideman is also part of that side.
