Northern Inland will kick-off its biggest ever involvement in the Australia Cup later this month.
A record 10 clubs will feature in this year's edition of the nationwide knockout competition, formerly the FFA Cup, a couple of them for the first time.
Seven will commence their campaigns on February 19 after the draw for Round 2 was conducted on Monday. Hillvue Rovers, who are one of the clubs making their debuts, Armidale City Westside and Tamworth FC all received byes and so advance straight through to Round 3 on February 26.
Of the clubs to play in Round 2, Moore Creek, Inverell FC, Demon Knights, East Armidale and South Armidale all drew home fixtures which will see Armidale hosting three games.
South Armidale will take on fellow Northern Inland region side Narrabri FC, East Armidale North Coast-based Southern United FC and Demon Knights Coffs City Tigers FC in what is arguably one of the toughest assignments of the local contingent with the Tigers finishing runners-up in the Coastal Premier League last year and reaching the top eight in Northern NSW.
Inverell will meanwhile make their Cup debut with a home clash against Woolgoolga.
The region's best performing side in the competition - Oxley Vale Attunga - round out the seven and are the only to have to travel outside of the region.
Last year reaching the final round for the NNSW region, which was the furthest a team from the Northern Inland has ever been, they will head to the coast to take on Bellingen FC.
NNSWF Northern Inland Regional Co-Ordinator Mitchell O'Keefe said to have 10 clubs competing is fantastic, but more than that it is the spread of the participating teams that is the "most enjoyable part" from his perspective.
"Having such a large volume of clubs participating in the Australia Cup is an accurate representation of the competitive growth in the Northern Inland," he said.
"Over the last three years, we have seen clubs step up into their region's top flight leagues and hit a standard of football that allows them to confidently compete in nationwide knockouts such as the Australia Cup."
"Entering these competitions gives your club instant region-wide exposure and delivers the statement that they want to play at the highest level available."
"Further cementing this, we have Inverell FC and Hillvue Rovers diving into the Australia Cup for the first time since it was founded in 2014."
