The Northern Daily Leader

Soccer: Northern Inland poised for biggest-ever involvement in Australia Cup with 10 clubs participating

By Samantha Newsam
Updated February 7 2023 - 11:23am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Last year's Northern Inland Premier League champions Oxley Vale Attunga will be one of seven clubs in action in Round 2 of the Australia Cup.

Northern Inland will kick-off its biggest ever involvement in the Australia Cup later this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.