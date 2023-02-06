Local clubs have weighed in on the continuing battle between hospitality venues and the government over a new proposal for statewide gambling reforms.
The plan, officially proposed by Premier Dominic Perrottet on Monday, would see every poker machine in NSW become cashless by the end of 2028 in an effort to curb money laundering and reduce the hospitality industry's reliance on gambling.
Deputy CEO of Wests Entertainment Group James Cooper, said such a move is easier said than done.
"There's a fair bit to unpack before saying how you just transition gaming machines to cashless," he said.
He said the group, which owns the West Tamworth League Club and Wests Diggers Club, will need more details on what specific equipment and technology will be required to comply with the new regulations.
Mr Cooper also said the industry needs time to look into how feasible implementing such technology will be.
"It's easy to say in five years we'll transition to cashless, but we've gotta understand how feasible it is and is it having the desired impact the government wants,"
Minister for Hospitality and Racing Kevin Anderson acknowledged the challenges the reforms pose to the industry, but said the taskforce the coalition is planning to design will be able to smooth things over.
"These historic reforms are the most comprehensive in the country and through our Transition Taskforce we will work closely with the community and pubs and clubs throughout the rollout," Mr Anderson said.
The Member for Tamworth has objected to cashless gaming in the past, but Mr Anderson's office clarified that his objections only applied to a "universal government controlled card".
Solutions mandating bank-verified identification have "always been on the table", as they "consider that different venues will have different needs", Mr Anderson's office said.
The desired impact of these solutions, Mr Perrottet said, is to "solve problem gambling, solve money laundering, protect jobs, [and] protect industry".
The plan includes interest free loans and a one-time grant of $50,000 for small and medium sized clubs to transition to cashless pokies and invest in food and live music entertainment, in addition to a regional fund of $40 million for clubs in the bush to draw from and a $20 million fund for small venues.
Mr Cooper said the interest-free loans may help, but the challenge of changing the entire operating model and its long-term impact on smaller regional businesses should not be underestimated.
"In the grand scheme of business, when you look at the longevity, it would be challenging to see how $50,000 would be a significant boost," Mr Cooper said.
But Mr Cooper also said the industry has been considering a transition to cashless pokies for some time.
"What we need to do is understand how it looks like in its final setting," he said.
"We don't know what the impact that this is going to be, it may prove to have a very minimal impact, but if the impact is significant and if it is a negative one on the industry then naturally it will mean organisations have a limited ability to engage and employ staff, and if it means downsizing, it may mean the closure of clubs in smaller regional settings," Mr Cooper said.
Wests Entertainment Group employs over 180 staff across its two clubs, Mercure Hotel, and sporting club.
Larger hospitality organisations, such as ClubsNSW and the Australian Hotels Association (AHA), have struck out against the plan with harsher language than Mr Cooper used.
"The NSW hotel industry is disappointed the Coalition has announced it will set a commencement date of 31 December 2028, without having any understanding of how cashless gaming will be rolled out," AHA NSW's Director of Liquor and Policing John Green said.
