There aren't many names more revered around the North Tamworth Cricket Club than Rixon.
Brendan and Michael are regarded as among the best to have worn the Redbacks colours, while father John is a Life Member and this season celebrating 50 years of involvement with the club.
Now their dynasty has been augmented by a unique milestone.
All three have played 250 games for the club after Michael celebrated his 250th on Saturday.
Coming just over three months after Brendan joined the 250 club, they are the first father-and-son/s to achieve the milestone in the club's 95-year history.
"It's pretty cool to be able to be around long enough to do that," Michael said of playing his 250th.
"I think this is like my like 19th or 20th straight season since I was about 12."
It is an enduring, and storied, association that stretches back to the 1972-73 season when John, upon returning from national service, linked up with the club.
He had prior to that played with South Tamworth but was coaxed across to Norths by a very good mate of his at the time, David Barnes (he has since sadly died).
Ever since he has had some form of involvement, whether that be as a player, president, secretary, treasurer, and in more recent times scorer.
Not something you hear of too often, John said it is "pretty special" to be able to share such a significant milestone with not only one son but two.
"Obviously there's a great deal of pride in what they've achieved," he said.
"They've provided a lot of good times cricket wise over the years."
He has had the great joy of playing with both of them, as well as daughter Emily, and isn't afraid to admit he's not in the same sphere as them.
"Obviously they've got a lot more skill than me," he joked.
The 12th player to reach 250 games, Michael recalled having to convince his dad to let him play that first game.
"He didn't really want me to play, he thought I was too young.
"I was pretty little as well," he said.
"I remember playing against Bective and they had probably six or seven like 60-year-olds and I was 12."
He was only supposed to be a fill-in.
"[But] I got a couple of runs so I just wanted to keep playing after that," he said.
Two years later he made his first grade debut, and by the next season was a regular in first grade. And the rest as they say is history.
In the years since he has gone on to become one of the club's highest ever run-scorers - he owns four of the top 10 highest scores since the 2010/11 season up to this season - enjoyed premiership success and like his dad and brother carried the 'c' next to his name.
For all the success, milestones and accolades though, it is a couple of his earliest memories that remain his fondest.
"Probably playing with dad when I was 12 and we opened the batting together and we put on 100, that was pretty special," he said.
"It was one of the first times we batted together for a while."
"And then probably my debut for first grade and I got to bat with Brendan, that was pretty cool."
John was that day playing a couple of grounds along, and remembers Mick Shelton running onto the field and saying "Michael's got 35 runs".
Michael wasn't the only player for whom Saturday was a milestone game with Joey Holt playing his 150th.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.