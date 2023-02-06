The Northern Daily Leader
Boggabri man killed in Grain Valley Road at Boggabri on deadly day after three killed, more injured in three crashes

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
February 7 2023 - 5:00am
Highway patrol boss Inspector Kelly Wixx said it was a very dangerous weekend for injuries and deaths on local roads. Picture from file

POLICE have confirmed the motorbike rider killed on Sunday morning was a local man.

