POLICE have confirmed the motorbike rider killed on Sunday morning was a local man.
The 69-year-old was riding his motorcycle when he lost control, crashed and hit a tree on the Grain Valley Road at Boggabri.
The crash occurred just after 1pm on Sunday. Locals discovered the accident and alerted emergency services but despite their best efforts, the man died at the scene.
Police said they don't believe any other vehicles were involved and they would look at all factors like speed and fatigue as they investigate the fatality.
A report will be prepared for the coroner, but the crash came just hours after two people were killed in a crash at Moree on Sunday morning.
A man was seriously injured and underwent surgery in a separate crash at Dungowan, near Tamworth, later that afternoon.
Highway patrol boss Inspector Kelly Wixx said three people were killed and six people were injured and taken to hospital in four separate crashes between Friday night and Sunday afternoon on local roads.
"My heart goes out to the families," she told the Leader.
"It's the worst thing to knock on a person's door and tell them their loved ones have passed away."
She said all four crashes were under investigation but officers would continue to patrol the roads day in, day out.
"Our job is out there enforcing the safety messages and trying to prevent that loss of life," Inspector Wixx said.
"We always push that message, don't drive while you're tired, you don't know when you're going to have a micro-sleep, take regular breaks.
"We have the four Ds, the driving while distracted, dangerous driving, driving while intoxicated - these are the areas that we specifically focus on.
"Because if you engage in these activities, the risk of you having a serious injury or a fatal collision, the risk greatly increases."
The three fatalities come after a mother and daughter died north of Moree last month in a crash near Boggabilla.
"We just ask motorists, please take regular breaks, don't drive while you're tired, please don't speed, and stay focused," Inspector Wixx said.
All four crashes are still under investigation and no charges have been laid.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
