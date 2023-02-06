THE search is on for a missing mannequin after it was lost during a training exercise with the Inverell SES at Copeton Dam.
"If you spot a man shaped figure in an orange life jacket do not be alarmed, it's just Drop Dead Fred," Inverell SES posted on its Facebook page.
They had been using the mannequin for patient recovery exercises, and had done so successfully several times.
"Unfortunately, he became more waterlogged than he had been on previous exercises," the post reads.
"He was last seen sinking into the depths of the dam.
"If Fred can be retrieved, please leave him with Tom at the kiosk so that (Fred) can dry up and resume his critical role in our training schedule."
The waterlogged mannequin was last seen several hundred metres south-west of the function centre lookout, at the Northern Foreshores, on Sunday.
If anyone finds Fred they can report it to the Copeton Northern Foreshores office on 67 230 250.
The office confirmed no one had reported a sighting, or found it, as of Monday afternoon.
A fisherman or kayaker will most likely stumble across it at some stage this week.
SES crews were at the dam for a flood boat skills consolidation session, which included boat moves, patient/body retrieval, and upskilling to drive the Moree M77 bowloader; a twin engine flat-bottom punt.
