Date set for former vice-chancellor's assault hearing

Former University of New England vice-chancellor (VC) Brigid Heywood is expected to front court on July 4, for a three-day hearing charged with assaulting a teenage girl.
Heywood denies the charges and has pleaded not guilty.
The former VC was again not in Armidale Local Court on Monday, where she was represented by defence counsel Tom Taylor via video link.
Magistrate Mark Richardson said there would be "no adjournments under any circumstances", before setting the hearing for July 4, 5 and 6.
It will begin with a whole day hearing, followed by two consecutive half-days on July 5 and 6, Mr Richardson said.
Mr Richardson did not give any more details, including how many witnesses would be called.
However, Heywood is expected to be present for the hearing, according to her lawyer Mr Taylor who spoke to reporters outside court on January 31.
She has previously had her matter adjourned on September 26, November 14 and January 31.
The former VC was charged on August 1, 2022, with common assault and behaving in an offensive manner in or near a public place.
The charges relate to the alleged assault of a teenager at an International Women's Day event in March last year at the Ex-Services Club in Armidale.
