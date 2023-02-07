A MAN accused of domestic violence offences against different alleged victims has been refused bail on fresh charges, including driving drunk while on P-plates.
Andrew Booth was arrested on Sunday, less than a month since he was last released on bail, and charged with assaulting a younger family member, as well as high-range drink driving.
The 32-year-old fronted Tamworth Local Court after spending a night behind bars, but was ordered to remain in custody after his "build-up" of matters was laid bare.
Booth pleaded not guilty to the new domestic violence-related charges of common assault; and stalk or intimidate, and a hearing date was set.
He pleaded guilty to the high-range drink driving charge.
The court heard it wasn't his manner of driving that brought him to the attention of police on the night he was caught, but he didn't have his headlights on.
"It's quite a high reading," magistrate Julie Soars said, as she read the document detailing the offending.
The court heard Booth was on his green P-plates at the time and "was not meant to have any alcohol in his blood", Ms Soars said.
Aboriginal Legal Service defence solicitor Nicole Polyakova said Booth was supporting the younger family member when the domestic violence incident allegedly occurred on Sunday.
The court heard Booth had recently been granted bail on January 15 for a matter involving another complainant.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rebecca Skivington opposed Booth's release and said it had been just over three weeks since he was given a judicial warning to "strictly comply" with his stringent bail conditions.
"Your Honour, he's now moved on to different complainants and he's driving while intoxicated," Sergeant Skivington said.
The court heard the allegations set out in the police case indicated that Booth's alcohol consumption was an issue.
Sergeant Skivington said he had been given "numerous opportunities" while in the community to look into rehabilitation options.
"It still seems to be an issue," she told the court.
Ms Soars said this was the third serious matter that brought Booth before the court, and the "serious domestic violence" allegations as well as the high-range drink driving as a P-plater each carried possible jail time, if convicted.
She accepted that he may lose his full-time employment as a removalist, and that he was attending alcohol counselling, but ultimately said she had to refuse bail.
The matters were adjourned.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
