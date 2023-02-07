The Northern Daily Leader
Court

Andrew Booth, 32, refused bail in Tamworth court on domestic violence, high-range drink driving charges

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
February 8 2023 - 5:00am
The man spent a night in the police cells in Tamworth before fronting court. File picture

A MAN accused of domestic violence offences against different alleged victims has been refused bail on fresh charges, including driving drunk while on P-plates.

