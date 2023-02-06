Northern Heat coaches were impressed with the squads' commitment to their training over the Christmas and new year period with some excellent fitness testing results recorded when they came together for the first time in 2023 in Armidale on Saturday.
Having been provided with a strength and conditioning program by Heat coach and former Sydney Swans staffer Matt Pine, the players knuckled down during the break and ground out the sessions.
Saturday's testing provided tangible results for the players to see the improvements made and to renew their focus ahead of the upcoming season.
"The best part was that the players have done their home strength and conditioning programs and have improved their fitness levels considerably," community football and competition manager for Northern NSW Paul Taylor said.
The final North West session and penultimate for the 2022/2023 program, in addition to the fitness testing, the squads worked hard in contested sessions with an emphasis on fast ball movement and second efforts to support the player with the ball.
The final session will be on February 25 at the new Wiigulga Sports Complex at Coffs Harbour, and see the two squads continue to build on the game play principles that they have been introduced to throughout the program in readiness for their games on the Gold Coast on March 18.
