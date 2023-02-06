The Northern Daily Leader

AFL: Northern Heat players show improved fitness levels in first session for 2023

Updated February 6 2023 - 6:19pm, first published 4:00pm
Northern Heat players are put through their paces during the time trial at Saturday's session in Armidale. Picture Supplied

Northern Heat coaches were impressed with the squads' commitment to their training over the Christmas and new year period with some excellent fitness testing results recorded when they came together for the first time in 2023 in Armidale on Saturday.

