The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Video

Gunnedah Cricket: Oscar King top-scores for Court House in captaincy debut

SN
By Samantha Newsam
February 6 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Oscar King thrived with the captaincy responsibilities on Saturday, leading from the front with the bat for Court House as they accounted for Mornington.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.