A 2023 sale-high average on day four of the Nutrien Classic Sale saw the gross crack $17 million for the event.
Sunday saw horses sell for an average of $39,953.70, the highest daily average for the four-day sale.
That saw the overall sale average for 2023 move to $32,680 which was more than $5000 better than last year's average and with 112 fewer horses offered.
This year's sale gross of $17,092,000 took last year's description of the classic as a new age for performance horse breeding a step further setting more records.
Nutrien's North East Livestock Lead, Col Ede, Toowoomba, Queensland said more performance horse enthusiasts were chasing top-of-range genetics as well as well-trained horses for weekend drafts or cutting events or just for use around the property.
The clearance rate of almost 90 per cent was another high point for the four-day auction.
In the ridden gelding catalogue, 261 of 284 lots sold (91.9 per cent) sold to $110,000 for Jewels Metallicat with an average of $22,329 and a gross of $5,828,000.
In the stallion catalogue, Brother Tuff Wood sold for $300,000, with 24 of 32 lots (75pc clearance) averaging $62,916.
Mares and fillies were also keenly sought with 238 of 266 lots sold (89.47pc) and grossing $9,754,000.
The top seller came on day one, with a bay mare called Ducktacular, sired by Metallic Cat, out of a Dashing Duckling mare for $400,000.
Ducktacular's ability is without question, in 2022 she and Heath Sinclair partnered up to win the NCHA Open Derby championship.
Mr Ede said the classic sale was the best chance for enthusiasts to see and bid for the best performance genetics in the country.
"We had a registered buyer gallery of between 1300 and 1400 some were bidding online and many were here in the sale ring," he said.
On day four of the sale, Kiss My Grass was the top seller, sold on account of Bunyarra Park Pty Ltd, for $225,000.
The four-year-old mare, by EB S Pharlaris and out of One Moore Playgirl, was purchased by Strategies 4S-Equine.
Eight horses went for $100,000 or more on the final day of the sale. In total, 18 horses went for six figures prices over the four days.
Top selling horse: Ducktacular $400,000
523 of 582 lots sold (89.86%)
Average: $32,680.69
Gross: $17,092,000
Top selling gelding: Jewels Metallicat
261 of 284 lots sold (91.90%)
Average: $22,329.50
Gross: $5,828,000
Top selling stallion: Brother Tuff Wood $300,000
24 of 32 lots sold (75.00%)
Average: $62,916.67
Gross: $1,510,000
Top selling mare: Ducktacular $400,000
238 of 266 lots sold (89.47%)
Average: $40,983.19
Gross: $9,754,000
109 of 119 lots sold (91.60%)
Average: $40,045.87
Gross: $4,365,000
47 of 51 lots sold (92.16%)
Average: $22,074.47
Gross: $1,037,500
1 of 3 lots sold (33.33%)
Average: $57,500.00
Gross: $57,500
61 of 65 lots sold (93.85%)
Average: $53,606.56
Gross: $3,270,000
