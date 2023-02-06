The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Cricket: Archie McMaster scores double century for Tamworth Gold against Narrabri

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated February 6 2023 - 7:11pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Archie McMaster and Sam Davis are all smiles after their record breaking partnership for the Tamworth Gold on Sunday. Picture Tamworth Junior Cricket Facebook

Before last month no Tamworth junior had scored a double century. Now two have.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.