Central North Colts will host the Connolly Cup final after producing a masterclass firstly with the bat, and then with the ball, to thrash Moree in their semi-final in Tamworth on Sunday.
The Colts' top three all made half-centuries as they powered their way to 7-334.
They then bundled Moree out for just 83 with Jack Hatton, Zac Craig and Jett Lee all nabbing three wickets.
It was another comprehensive allround performance and again set up with the bat.
"They batted really well especially at the top, the openers were really good," coach Tom O'Neill said.
Improving on their last round 110-run opening stand, Tom Porter and captain Harry Scowen put on 179 for the first wicket with Porter making 76 and Scowen, just back from the under-17s nationals in Hobart, 53.
After both fell within a few runs of each other Joe Hancock (53) then picked up the mantle.
The third time in the competition the Colts have posted 250 or more, the thing O'Neill really liked about the way that the top three batted was that once they got themselves in they just kept pushing the score along.
Hayden Lucas, stepping up from the under-16s, also made a handy 22 and Tom Lovegrove, at eight, 25 as they compiled their biggest score so far. Moree didn't help their cause with some wayward bowling, sending down 52 wides.
They were then in trouble from early on in the run chase and never recovered with opener Chris Holland (47) the only batsmen to really put the Colts' bowlers under any pressure.
He provided a few fireworks, hitting four fours and two sixes, but was a pretty much lone ranger with Moree only lasting another five or so overs after he was dismissed by Craig.
Hatton was the late destroyer claiming a wicket with his first ball and two in his first over en route to 3-1.
"You've just got to build dots with scores like that, and they did that well early on," O'Neill said.
The Colts will take on 2019-20 champions Gwydir in the final on February 19 after they got home against Quirindi in the other semi-final at Bingara.
After making 248 they rolled last year's runners-up for 212.
