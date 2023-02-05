The Northern Daily Leader

Connolly Cup: Central North Colts power their way to maiden final

By Samantha Newsam
Updated February 5 2023 - 7:33pm, first published 7:00pm
Central North Colts will host the Connolly Cup final after producing a masterclass firstly with the bat, and then with the ball, to thrash Moree in their semi-final in Tamworth on Sunday.

