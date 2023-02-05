Queensland Reds No.8 Harry Wilson made a big statement to new Wallabies coach Eddie Jones, scoring twice in his side's impressive 45-10 pre-season win over the Western Force.
The former Gunnedah junior was out of favour with Dave Rennie but took a huge step in his battle to get out of the international wilderness on Saturday.
He scored in each of the first two-thirds in a game split into three 30 minutes because of Perth's mini heatwave.
He wasn't however the only Gunnedah export to star with exciting teenager Harry McLaughlin-Phillips also grabbing a double.
Named the Queensland Premier Colts Player of the Year last year, the Souths fly-half played his early junior rugby with the Red Devils before his family moved north.
Both sides were littered with fresh faces - new Force coach Simon Cron starting with seven while 10 of Reds coach Brad Thorn's 30-man squad had not played Super Rugby.
The Force started with an all-international front row, Wallabies Tom Robertson, new hooker Folau Faanga'a and Argentinian Santiago Medrano.
Behind them, experienced Wallabies lock Izack Rodda was back after a lengthy spell with a foot injury.
Thorn has based his side around a powerful scrum.
They had no Wallabies in their starting front-row, but handled everything thrown at them by the Force.
The Force had the better of the opening exchanges but it was the visitors who took the lead from a midfield turnover, breaking through the centre for Wilson to score, converted by Isaac Henry.
They pulled their way into the game, opting to increase their lead with a Henry penalty.
The Force hit back as the first third came to a close, a lovely handling move and chip and chase by Kibirige to the delight of fans who braved the steamy conditions but it was the Reds who continued their scoring spree with just one more from the home side..
The Reds now head to Narrabri where they will play the NSW Waratahs as part of the Santos Festival of Rugby.
