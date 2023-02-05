The Northern Daily Leader

Harry Wilson scores a double as Reds beat Force 45-10 in Super Rugby trial

By Nick Taylor
February 5 2023 - 6:00pm
Harry Wilson scored a double for the Reds in their trial win over the Force on Saturday night. Picture Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

Queensland Reds No.8 Harry Wilson made a big statement to new Wallabies coach Eddie Jones, scoring twice in his side's impressive 45-10 pre-season win over the Western Force.

