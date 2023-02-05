FIVE people are set to face court after a fight broke out in a car park in Inverell.
Police were called to Captain Cook Drive in Inverell on Thursday, following reports a fight had broken out and several people were allegedly armed with bats, clubs and metal bars.
Officers attached to the New England Police District attended the incident but the group had already fled the scene.
Several people suffering head injuries, concussions, cuts and bruising were located after police searched the area.
Two were taken to Inverell Hospital for treatment.
On Friday, a 47-year-old man was arrested and taken to Inverell Police Station where he was charged with affray.
He was granted conditional bail and will appear at Inverell Local Court on March 16.
Four more people were arrested on Saturday and taken to Inverell Police Station in relation to the fight.
An 18-year-old man from Inverell was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and affray.
The man was also charged with breach of bail, and refused bail for charges relating to the fight.
A 21-year-old woman was charged with affray.
She has been granted conditional bail and will appear in Inverell Local Court on March 23.
A 16-year-old boy was charged with affray and being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence.
He's been granted bail and will front children's court on February 23.
Another 16-year-old boy was charged with affray, he will front children's court on the same day.
Three youths are expected to be dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads.
