North Tamworth have failed to fully capitalise on a strong start on day one of their clash against Old Boys at No 1 Oval.
So says Norths' No 1 batsman Brendan Rixon.
After suffering a 78-run loss to City United in the one-day final at the same ground on Friday night, Norths made 250 after being 4-203 at one stage.
"We probably left a few [runs[ out there, if we're honest with ourselves," said Redback No 4 Rixon, who top-scored with 83.
"We were doing really well at about tea time ... and we could have finished off a bit stronger than what we did and got up closer to 300."
"We need to learn from that."
In reply, Old Boys were 0-59 at stumps.
In the one-day final, Norths were dismissed for 93 batting under lights.
Rixon top-scored for the Redbacks in that match with 49. On Saturday, his 83 included 11 boundaries.
Henry Smith (55) and Michael Rixon (42) also performed well for Norths.
Old Boys' attack was led by veterans Ben Middlebrook (4-38 off 14 overs) and Troy Sands (3-46 off 19 overs).
Old Boys openers Adam McGuirk and Zac Craig are 53 and four not out, respectively.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
