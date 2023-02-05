The beers would have gone down well as Ben Taylor relaxed out the back at the Court House Hotel early Saturday evening.
Perched on a stool beneath a pure blue sky, the fair-haired 25-year-old nursed a schooner while enjoying the company of his Bective East teammates after a day of destruction against South Tamworth.
The former Australian under-19 representative bamboozled Souths' batsmen with left-arm orthodox spin on day one of a two-dayer at Riverside 1 - his 7-20 off 16.4 overs a competition best this season.
With last-placed Souths routed for 74, the former ACT Comet and Sydney first-grader then complied 59 as the second-placed Bulls claimed first-inning points, before being dismissed for 160.
It is only Taylor's third match of the season.
Just prior to Christmas, the Canberra-raised talent started his second stint with the Bulls after returning to the region following a year-long stretch at a cattle station west of Bowen.
"It was fantastic," he said of his North Queensland experience.
Before the start of play on Saturday, the Bective Station employee said Bulls captain Jye Paterson asked him how he felt.
"I said 'pretty good'. So he just put me on early, and I went from there."
Off-spinner Paterson took 2-7 off seven overs, with openers Mitch Smith (32 runs) and Luke Smith (17) the only Souths batsmen to reach double figures.
Batting at No 4, Taylor's 59 was the top score. Bulls No 3 Lachie Barton was next best with 39.
Chris Skilton was the pick of Souths' bowlers with 4-30 off 13 overs. Fellow quick Daniel Lawrence took 3-41 off 10 overs.
Taylor said Bective has a "good group of boys".
"So I think there's gonna be good signs leading to the finals and beyond that."
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
