Seven-year-old gelding Acoustix led all the way to take out the $45,000 Walcha Cup.
Trained at Port Macquarie by Tas Morton and ridden by Ray Spokes, Acoustix led by a length and a half turning for home in the 1440m race, before going on to beat the Wayne Oakenfull-trained Zaidin (Brooke Stower) by just under a length.
Red Beryl - trained by Jane Clement and ridden by Kelsey Lenton - was more than a length away in third place.
Morton said Acoustix won the 2021 Christmas Cup in Lismore in the exact same fashion. He said the horse's performance at Walcha on Friday afternoon was "very, very good".
"He ran to expectations. And I think he'll win plenty more ridden that way," Morton added.
Acoustix - who paid $10 for the win (TAB fixed odds) - now has eight victories from 44 starts and more than $189,000 in prize money. The cup victory was worth $21,000.
A wonderful atmosphere reverberated around picturesque Walcha Racecourse for the staging of the eight-race showcase meeting.
An estimated 1500 race-goers descended on the course for the always popular happening, as the mercury climbed into the high 20s.
Jim Nivison, Walcha Jockey Club president, said the crowd size was "a bit deceiving".
"Because it's so hot, I think everyone's huddled under every tree on the course," he said.
"But we're very lucky for the foresight of some blokes about 50 years ago to plant all these beautiful trees and make the course what it is."
I'm passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I'm genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
