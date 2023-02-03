Tamworth Hockey Association's plans to upgrade their facilities have been given a financial boost.
The association is the recipient of two Stronger Country Communities Fund grants in the latest round of funding.
The $118,648 and $141,475 grants ($260,123 in total), announced by Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson, will allow the THA to install a new covered outdoor area, install drinking fountains, and renovate the existing canteen.
READ ALSO:
"We're going to upgrade our canteen, making it more user friendly for our volunteers and make it a lot easier for when we host events throughout the year," THA president Ross Briggs explained.
"We'll also put in a big covered area between fields two and three, which will make spectator comfort a lot better."
Mr Anderson noted that the facilities are "some of the best facilities regional Australia has to offer" and said the upgrades will help attract even more major regional and state tournaments to Tamworth and bring hundreds of visitors to the city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.